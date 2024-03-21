LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Trading 49.6% Higher This Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $86,352.07 and $1,188.82 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

