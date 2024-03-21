Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Up 2.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $163.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.