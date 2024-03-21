LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 190,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.91. 56,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

