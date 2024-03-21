Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 686468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.