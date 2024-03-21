Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Purchases 50 Shares

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £802.57 ($1,021.73) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($51,086.57).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £820 ($1,043.92) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($252,628.90).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,079.44) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($107,943.98).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,074.04) per share, for a total transaction of £28,684.44 ($36,517.43).

Lindsell Train Trading Down 0.1 %

LON LTI opened at GBX 798 ($10.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 854.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train has a 12 month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($13.94).

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

