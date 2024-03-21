Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $245.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,585,372 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,571,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00663562 USD and is up 21.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
