LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,490,522.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 685,852 shares of company stock worth $2,148,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivePerson by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

