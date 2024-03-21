Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $252.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

