Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 5,053,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,561,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.