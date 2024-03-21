LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.39. 6,061,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,492. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.58 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

