LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $296,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Universal were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UVV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 246,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

