LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. 2,744,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

