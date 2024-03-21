LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,022,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,732,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

