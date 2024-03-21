LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,467. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $416.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.