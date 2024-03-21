LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 1,270 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $770.26. 3,005,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day moving average is $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

