LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 11,884 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 3,758,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,546. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

