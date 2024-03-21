LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,826 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.26. 1,804,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.