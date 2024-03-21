Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.46 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $47,531.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000744 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,113.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

