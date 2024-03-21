Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,365.08

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $78,365.08 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $21.19 or 0.00031479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

