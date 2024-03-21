Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $34.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CART

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.