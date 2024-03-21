Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 8.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 19,105,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 85,068,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

