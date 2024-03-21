Marc Murnaghan Acquires 2,000 Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.