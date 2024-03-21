Marc Murnaghan Acquires 2,000 Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,390.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Polaris Renewable Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

