Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $493.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.93.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
