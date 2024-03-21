Mark Bottomley Sells 400 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,306.17).

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,164 ($53.01). The stock had a trading volume of 64,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,890 ($36.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,989.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,782.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,759.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

