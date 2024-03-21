Mark Southey Acquires 100,000 Shares of Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Stock

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Mark Southey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($13,815.79).
Arafura Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Arafura Rare Earths Company Profile
