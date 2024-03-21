Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.05 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

