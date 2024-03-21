Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 929 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $466.79 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $337.95 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

