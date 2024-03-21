Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30.
Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.37. 31,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,770. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
