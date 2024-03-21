Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.05. 1,463,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

