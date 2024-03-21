MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,590,660.80 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

