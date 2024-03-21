Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.