Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Ohmyhome Trading Up 4.2 %

OMH stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Ohmyhome has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.