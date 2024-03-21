McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

