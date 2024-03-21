McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,836. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

