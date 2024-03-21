McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

MCD opened at $284.40 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.82. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

