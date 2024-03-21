MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$979,504.83 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83.
MEG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.51. 332,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,763. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on MEG Energy
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.