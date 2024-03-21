MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$979,504.83 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.51. 332,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,763. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

