Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,447,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock valued at $643,112,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

