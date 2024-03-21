Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.84. 6,955,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,510,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.