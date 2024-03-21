Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.58. 4,486,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463,445. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

