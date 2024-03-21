Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $515.04 and last traded at $508.38. 3,402,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,442,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.73 and a 200-day moving average of $368.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total value of $239,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.