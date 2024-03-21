Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.38 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and $2.15 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

