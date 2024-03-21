Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.49 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $48.49 million and $2.00 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

