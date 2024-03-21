Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of MU traded up $14.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,506,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,128. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

