Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

MU stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

