Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $92.23. Approximately 6,809,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,271,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.