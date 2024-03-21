MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th (NYSEARCA:FLYD)

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

FLYD stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

