Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $269.52 and a 52 week high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

