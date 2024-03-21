MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.67.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.1 %

MongoDB stock traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,535. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.34.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

