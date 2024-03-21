Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

