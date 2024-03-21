Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,959,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 693,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

